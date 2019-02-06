State Police: Colorado woman killed in New Mexico rollover

SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — Authorities say a Colorado woman has been killed in a rollover crash in the small New Mexico community of San Antonio.

New Mexico State Police say 69-year-old Victoria Robles of Henderson was a passenger in a car that rolled over Monday night on Interstate 25 in Socorro County.

They say she was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say the car’s 24-year-old driver and four other passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

They say the car was in the process of passing a commercial vehicle when it left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

State Police say alcohol doesn’t appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash, but seat belts weren’t properly used.