Snow totals from Wednesday storm

DENVER — A storm brought heavy bands of snow to the mountains and across the Front Range on Wednesday.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters.
Not all cities and locations have reporting stations and totals could be higher depending on the reporting time.
As of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday
- Arvada: 2.9 inches
- Aspen Springs: 2.5 inches
- Aurora: 2 inches
- Berthoud Falls: 3 inches
- Boulder: 4.7 inches
- Broomfield: 3 inches
- Denver: 4.2 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2 inches
- Englewood: 4 inches
- Erie: 2.7 inches
- Evergreen: 3.7 inches
- Federal Heights: 2 inches
- Firestone: 4.1 inches
- Fort Collins: 2 inches
- Genesee: 5.4 inches
- Greeley: 1.8 inches
- Louisville: 2.7 inches
- Longmont: 1.8 inches
- Loveland: 1.5 inches
- Nederland: 4 inches
- Northglenn: 3.2 inches
- Westminster: 2.5 inches