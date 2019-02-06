Snow moves in from lunch through the evening rush: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Freezing fog is possible this morning. Snow will increase over the mountains on Wednesday morning and hits Denver and the Front Range by lunch continuing into the afternoon lunch hour. The snow ends late Wednesday night.

We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in effect for today because of the snow and the impact on the afternoon drive.

We're forecasting 2-5 inches of snow accumulation in Denver, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Temps stay in the 20s falling into the teens by the evening rush.

Mountain snow on Wednesday ranges from 6-12 inches in the central and northern mountains with 1-2 feet in the San Juan's. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

The sunshine returns on Thursday as we begin to dry out with highs in the 20s.

The weekend looks even better with dry and mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 40s.

