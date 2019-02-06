× RTD A-Line train fatally strikes pedestrian in Stapleton

DENVER — An RTD A-Line train fatally hit a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Smith Road and Quebec Street around 3:15 a.m., according to police.

Police said that one male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified and no further details have been released.

The A-Line was shut down as a result of the incident but reopened around 5:30 a.m.