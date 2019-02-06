State declines to intervene in Denver teachers dispute, clearing way for strike as soon as Monday

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will not intervene in a potential strike by Denver Public Schools teachers, it was announced Wednesday.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the decision He and Department of Labor executive director Joe Barela say state officials believe the district and teachers are close to a negotiated agreement.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association, which is representing teachers in the contract negotiations, announced later Wednesday that it plans to go on strike Monday if a deal can’t be reached.

“We believe that the two sides are very close to a resolution,” Barela said.

Polis met with union officials and the district, the largest in the state, on Tuesday. The union had asked Polis not to intervene.

Denver Public Schools said it has invited the union back to the bargaining table on Thursday to try to head off a strike.

Denver Public Schools superintendent Susana Cordova has pledged to keep schools open during a strike. The district has been heavily recruiting substitute teachers to fill in during a walkout.

The union voted in January in favor of a strike. Had the labor department gotten involved, the strike would have been put on hold for up to 180 days.

The union is seeking increased pay and a decrease on teachers’ reliance on one-time bonuses.