Oregon man recorded repeated rapes of infant girl, police say

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon man arrested last week allegedly raped an infant girl who was known to him and recorded it, prosecutors said.

Edd Lahar, 30, was charged with three counts of rape, seven counts of sexual abuse and seven counts of encouraging sexual abuse and several other charges, the Corvallis Police Department said.

Lahar was arrested on Jan. 31 after police received information the day earlier that he allegedly had sexually explicit images of a child on his phone.

After executing a search warrant, police said they found “additional evidence” and uncovered “numerous incidents of sex crimes” against the girl.

Court documents obtained by KEZI said that the abuse went on for months starting from when the victim was less than two months old and continued until they were less than nine months old.

It was not immediately clear on what Lahar’s relationship to the victim was and no additional information was available about the child’s current condition, KEZI reported.

Lahar pleaded not guilty in court on Friday and is being held at the Benton County Jail on $6.7 million bail.

He faces up to life in prison.