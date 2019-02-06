Officer-involved shooting investigated near LaSalle

LaSALLE, Colo. — An officer with the LaSalle Police Department was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning, the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team said.

About 2:40 a.m., an officer responded to a call for service involving a suspicious vehicle near Highway 85 and Weld County Road 394.

The officer was involved in a shooting after arriving at the scene, the Critical Incident Response Team said. The number of people involved and their conditions were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9678 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2870.

It’s the second shooting involving a LaSalle officer this year. In January, an off-duty Adams County deputy was killed after a high-speed chase.