Live blog: Heavy snow moves through Denver metro area on Wednesday

DENVER -- Heavy snow moved into the Denver metro area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and the impact it will have on the evening commute.

Below are the latest road conditions, school closings and weather updates.

CO 392 WB: Road open at Colland Dr. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

CLOSURES: Due to today's snowy weather, all regularly scheduled fitness classes, activities & leagues are cancelled. Additionally, all #Denver Recreation Centers will close at 6:00pm this evening (2/6/19). Please use extra caution if you are out & about in the #snow! — Denver Parks & Recreation (@denverparksrec) February 6, 2019

US 285 NB/SB: Commercial vehicle chain law lifted between MM 229 and MM 250. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

US 285 NB/SB: Road open between Ridge Ln and County Road 7. Both directions fully open — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

US 50 EB/WB: Passenger vehicle traction and CMV chain law lifted between MM 113.5 and MM 132. Blue Mesa — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-70 EB: Commercial vehicle chain law lifted between MM 178 and MM 190. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-25 NB at Yale: We are currently going 14mph. Our top speed so far has been 20. Roads are very slick. Drivers are being very cautious. Same story on SB lanes #cowx pic.twitter.com/tUdnJ7JDzK — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) February 6, 2019

How long does it normally take you to get to work? You’ll need to double it today in Denver. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/h7AbsoZRsy — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) February 6, 2019

1:53PM Update: The band of heavy snow extends from just west of Fort Morgan to Aurora. It will exit the metro area next hour. Cold temps will continue the icy/snow covered roads this afternoon. Please continue to travel slow and allow extra time on the slick roads. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oIvJXQY6BV — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 6, 2019

I-70 WB: Crash at Exit 279B - Central Park Boulevard. Blocking left lane. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 243 - CO 66. One lane getting by with heavy traffic. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-25 NB: Road open at MM 170. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-25 NB/SB: Adverse weather between Exit 158 - Baptist Road and Exit 163 - County Line Road. Winter weather advisory Wednesday thur Thursday will affect morning commute use caution — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

Snow is picking up east of Aurora sonokeae slow your speeds and keep enough distance between you and the car in front of you. pic.twitter.com/hVmx8RrZzf — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) February 6, 2019

I-25 NB: Crash at MM 170. Update, moved to right shoulder, still causing delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

The City of Thornton is now on accident alert. pic.twitter.com/wiFm1iwLFw — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) February 6, 2019

I-25 SB: Road open at Exit 243 - CO 66. All lanes open following crash clean up. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-70 WB: Road open at Exit 279B - Central Park Boulevard. Crash clear. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

The roads are downright nasty out there and we're now on accident alert. Don't go outside if you don't have to. If you are involved in a crash without drugs, alcohol or injuries involved, please come in to the PD and file a report within 24 hours. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/efb5CbpO3P — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 6, 2019

I-25 NB: Crash between Exit 182 - Wilcox Street and Exit 184 - CO 86; US 85; Meadows Parkway. Various lanes blocked with heavy traffic. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-70 WB: Crash at Exit 279B - Central Park Boulevard. Left lane blocked. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

DCSD’s Snow Team is closely monitoring the incoming winter storm. Currently, Wednesday’s after-school/evening activities and athletics are on as scheduled. Updates regarding possible delays or closures will be available on the DCSD website and social media pages. — Douglas Cty Schools (@dcsdk12) February 6, 2019

#TRAFFIC: #Denver, we are on #AccidentAlert. If none of the below apply, exchange insurance info and file a report online. #CoTraffic pic.twitter.com/7oQ42hIZHz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2019

US 285 NB/SB: Passenger vehicle traction law lifted between Ridge Ln and Crow Valley. Kenosha Pass Passenger vehicle traction law lifted. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

You can clearly see why this is a banded snowfall event. Watch the band of snow “explode” over the metro area as it slides eastward with intense snowfall. pic.twitter.com/Y0gv5gprg8 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) February 6, 2019

I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 243 - CO 66. Left lane now open. Right lanes blocked. Long delays in area. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 240 - CO 119. Multiple lanes blocked. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

ROAD CLOSED: NB Downing is closed at Colorado and SB Downing is closed at Iowa, WB Mexico is closed at Marion and EB Mexico is closed at Corona while#DPD investigates a vehicle vs tree crash with serious injuries in the 1700 block of Downing. #Denver #CoTraffic pic.twitter.com/oJlgZQJY5j — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2019

#AccidentAlert If your accident has injuries, is a hit and run, driver is DUI/D, vehicle is undrivable, or one party does not have insurance, we will respond. Otherwise please exchange info and do an online report at https://t.co/zNUdQucEzT pic.twitter.com/qnGcTzT37W — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 6, 2019

Westminster is currently on accident alert. Please take your time and slow down. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) February 6, 2019

WR is on Accident Alert! Please take it slow, and if you are involved in a crash without drugs, alcohol or injuries, file a report within 24 hours. #COwx #WRCOPD pic.twitter.com/8yqqEPDZF2 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 6, 2019

@ArvadaPolice The City is now on accident alert. If there are no injuries, alcohol or drugs involved, report online at https://t.co/lzekbsDbjn. Exchange name, telephone number and insurance. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) February 6, 2019

I-25 SB: Road closed at Exit 243 - CO 66. Multiple crashes. Use alternate route. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019

I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 232 - Dacono. One lane open during ongoing multiple crash cleanup. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019