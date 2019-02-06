School closings and delays
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in through the evening rush

Live blog: Heavy snow moves through Denver metro area on Wednesday

Posted 1:09 pm, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, February 6, 2019

DENVER -- Heavy snow moved into the Denver metro area on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pinpoint Weather team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and the impact it will have on the evening commute.

Below are the latest road conditions, school closings and weather updates.

