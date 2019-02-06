School closings and delays
Laredo Elementary goes Grinch

Laredo Elementary in Aurora was the winner of our Grinch prize package. Colorado's Best Host surprised the school with a $1,000 check, DVD's, books and Grinch themed gifts. Universal Pictures wanted to reward a Colorado School to kick off Dr. Seuss' The Grinch movie on Blue Ray and DVD.  Congratulations Laredo!

