Internet child sex crimes nearly double in Colorado since 2016

DENVER -- Internet child sex crimes have nearly doubled over the last three years, according to recent numbers from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

The startling numbers show an 83 percent increase in child exploitation online since 2016. Members of the task force say that advanced technology has had a major impact on the spike.

A sergeant with the taskforce says that one in seven children are contacted by a predator every single day.

The sergeant, who wished to remain anonymous due to his undercover work to catch sexual predators, also said the access to smartphones and apps has made it easier for predators to track their victims.

"Anytime you're dealing with child predators, they're going to look and be involved in places where there are children," he told KRDO. "We all have supercomputers in our hands, and children who are younger and younger are getting that tech and easier access to [smartphones]."

The sergeant said that parents and kids should be extra careful on apps such as Snapchat, Meet Me, Instagram and Pinterest.

If your child has noticed any unusual behavior online, report it to Internet Crimes Against Children website.