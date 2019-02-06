Great Offers to Help Lose Weight & Inches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Evolve Body and Wellness can help you feel your best this spring with some easy non-invasive solutions and their 20 pounds in 20 days program. Ed Villa show us these treatments and the amazing results people are seeing.

Ed and his team have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers: First, get the new reduced price for Zerona. Get six Zerona Laser Treatments for just $199. That's the lowest price Evolve Body and Wellness has ever offered, but it's only available to the first 10 callers. And for the new medically Directed Weight Loss program, get a free consolation plus 50% off! And don`t forget to ask about their 20 pounds in 20 days challenge as well.