DPS provides guidance to parents amid looming teacher strike

DENVER -- Governor Polis’ administration will not take action to prevent Denver teachers from striking. The teachers union is planning to start a strike on Monday, impacting thousands of families across the Mile High City.

Denver Public Schools says all schools will remain open during normal hours. That includes before- and after-school care programs. Extra curricular activities and sporting practices, however, are not a guarantee.

DPS insists substitute teachers will be qualified and have access to subject-specific lesson plans. The district says it has created, printed and provided lesson plans and other materials at a cost of more than $137,000. That cost could increase depending on how long the strike lasts.

“It’s not going to look like typical school, and we want to be honest about that,” DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said.

The district has set the following expectations ahead of the looming strike:

School meal service will continue as usual.

Bus service will not be impacted.

Sports practices, rehearsals and club meetings may not happen. Parents should check with each school.

Early childhood classes will be cancelled.

DPS has resources for parents and answers to frequently asked questions.

To prepare for the strike, DPS says parents should ensure their contact information is updated with the district. Administrators may send updates through recorded phone messages. Despite the district insisting it will have enough substitute staff, there’s still a call for volunteers to help in classrooms and on the playgrounds. Prospective volunteers are encouraged to call 720-423-3054.

Substitute nurses will be in schools. Parents should ensure the school has the most updated list of their children’s medications.