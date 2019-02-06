Denver’s plan for supervised injection site in jeopardy

DENVER — Denver’s plan for a supervised injection site may be in jeopardy.

In November, the Denver City Council approved the idea to allow those addicted to heroin and other opioids a supervised place to get high in order to prevent overdose deaths.

However, because it involves a change in state law, Denver leaders need the General Assembly and Governor Jared Polis to approve the idea.

Now, the bill’s main supporter, Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood) says she may not even introduce the bill if it has no chance of passing. It’s a sign negotiations behind the scenes have been difficult, even with a Democratic majority.

“If it doesn’t have a chance of passing, I’m not going to continue to give a platform to people who want to make this a political target and stigmatize people who are the most at risk of dying,” Pettersen said.

Pettersen cautioned, however, the bill is not dead yet and could very well still be introduced.

“We are still working with stakeholders and members to make sure we have the support to move forward,” Pettersen said.

One potential obstacle supporters have had to consider is Gov. Polis, who has not publicly indicted support for the proposal.

Polis told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George he was “skeptical of the general direction” during a January interview.