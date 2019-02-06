One-hour delay Thursday for Denver Public Schools starting at 8:30 a.m. or later

DENVER — Denver Public Schools that begin at or after 8:30 a.m. will start one hour later than regularly scheduled Thursday.

DPS announced the delay early Wednesday evening.

A list of schools that begin at or after 8:30 a.m. can be found on the DPS website.

A DPS spokesperson said two rounds of buses run in the morning. While the first round of buses is expected to pick children up on time, it will take them longer than usual to begin the second round. Therefore, administrators decided to implement the one-hour delay so students on the second round of buses are not waiting at the bus stop for long periods.

School will end at the regular time.

Kaleidoscope childcare services will begin at the normal time.

Discovery Link programs will begin on time as well. However, DPS said programming hours will be extended at those sites impacted by the delayed start.

Learn more about how DPS officials make closure and delay decisions regarding weather here.