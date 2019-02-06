2 people killed in crash following pursuit in Littleton; South Santa Fe closed near Aspen Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Two people were killed in a crash following a high-speed pursuit on South Santa Fe Drive near the Aspen Grove shopping center early Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The high-speed chase started around 2:30 a.m. when deputies tried to pullover a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Highway 85 and Daniels Park, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, who was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle, on northbound Highway 85. Deputies put down stop sticks between Highway 85 and Highlands Ranch Parkway.

The suspect hit the sticks, but continued driving.

Authorities said that the suspect continued driving fast and hit another vehicle traveling westbound on West Mineral Avenue. Two people inside that vehicle were pronounced dead on scene, deputies said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies believe there was a second suspect vehicle involved in the incident that got away. Deputies recovered the second vehicle but the driver remains at large.

Both directions of South Santa Fe Drive are shut down between Aspen Grove and West Mineral Avenue "until further notice." Authorities also closed westbound West Mineral Avenue.

Drivers can use South Platte Canyon Road, South Prince Street or South Broadway as alternative routes.

The RTD Mineral light rail station is also closed. The C and D line will start and end at the downtown Littleton station.

