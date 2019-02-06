Snow showers possible until midnight followed by cold wind chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The blast of snow that rolled through metro Denver around the lunch hour Wednesday left 2-4 inches in its wake.

The snow hit the roads quickly, turning everything slick and slushy.

The roads will not improve much early Wednesday evening with additional snow showers possible until about midnight.

Some additional light accumulation of an inch or two is possible.

Temperatures on Wednesday night will head down to zero with some places dipping below zero.

There will also be some wind with speeds up to 15 mph. So wind chills late Wednesday night and early Thursday will be calculated in the minus 8 to minus 15 range.

The kids will need to bundle up early Thursday before heading to catch the bus.

Thursday will be dry in Denver, but temperatures will struggle in the cold teens and low 20s for highs. There will be little melting, so side streets could remain snow covered.

Another cold front with wind is being tracked for Sunday and maybe brief snow showers. And a second cold front arrives on Tuesday with a better chance for accumulating snow in metro Denver.

