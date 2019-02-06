Broncos testify at State Capitol in support of licensing athletic trainers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos made their presence known at the Colorado State Capitol Monday.

Phillip Lindsay, along with several other Denver Broncos -- including quarterback Case Keenum -- came to support a measure requiring athletic trainers to be licensed in the state.

Now: Plenty of @Broncos at the State Capitol today to advocate for bill to license athletic trainers statewide. Colorado one of only a few states where athletic trainers - at all levels - do not need to be licensed #BroncosCountry #kdvr #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/uwk7P8sFK8 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 6, 2019

“I went to [Denver Public Schools] and I blew my knee out my my senior season,” Lindsay told lawmakers.

The Denver-area native said he would have had a better athletic experience in high school if the school trainer he worked with was licensed.

“I had to use the school trainer. The school trainer wasn’t licensed, but she was all I had. I didn’t have any money. It didn’t come out well,” Lindsay told lawmakers.

Currently, Colorado is one of only a handful of states not requiring licensing for trainers. If signed by Gov. Polis, the new classification is expected to allow athletic trainers to have better access to insurance when they cross state lines.

“In the health care profession, it’s very important we get held accountable,” said Dr. Eric McCarty, the head physician for University of Colorado Athletics.

The measure advanced in a House Committee by a vote of 10-1.