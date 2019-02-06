× Boy bullied for having same last name as Trump appears to fall asleep during SOTU

WASHINGTON — The 11-year-old boy who was bullied for having the same name as President Donald Trump went viral in an adorable moment where he appeared to fall asleep during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Joshua Trump, a middle-school student from Delaware who reportedly had been bullied for years because he shares the president’s last name, attended the speech and sat next to childhood cancer survivor 9-year-old Grace Eline, Fox News reports.

And that’s when he won the hearts of people on the internet as photographers captured him taking a little nap while the president spoke.

Bullying prevention is a key element of an initiative First Lady Melania Trump named “Be Best.”

“He was getting ridiculed and bullied for the fact that his last name was Trump,” Joshua’s father Bobby Berto told WPVI-TV in December.

“They curse at him, they call him an idiot, they call him stupid,” said his mother, Megan Trump.

The White House told Fox News the middle schooler is “thankful” to the president and first lady for their support.