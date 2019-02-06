Boulder dog heading to Westminster Dog Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- For dog owners, the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York is the equivalent of the Super Bowl.

For one Boulder handler, it will be her dog's first time at the biggest show in the country. Liz Friedlander will be showing her beagle, Candy.

”They’re comedians. They’re happy, they’re funny and they make me laugh every day," Friedlander said of her five beagles.

Candy is a 15-month-old female.

"She is put together properly. She’s got a wonderful temperament. She’s fun," Friedlander said of Candy.

Candy previously won the grand champion title at the Southern California Beagle Show.

"She’s got a great show attitude; she likes to do this," Friedlander said. "I’m taking a great dog. She’s going to put on a wonderful show, and if there’s a ribbon, fantastic."