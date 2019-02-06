School closings and delays
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in through the evening rush

A day of self-care for women

Posted 1:53 pm, February 6, 2019

Hundreds of women gathered at the UC Health Training Center for the self care Saturday event. It was presented by UC Health. They met up on the indoor field where the Broncos practice. The day included a goal setting workshop with Jacki Carr then we split up for some fitness classes, massages and yummy food. Just a chance for women to reconnect with themselves and their best friends.

