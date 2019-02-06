Hundreds of women gathered at the UC Health Training Center for the self care Saturday event. It was presented by UC Health. They met up on the indoor field where the Broncos practice. The day included a goal setting workshop with Jacki Carr then we split up for some fitness classes, massages and yummy food. Just a chance for women to reconnect with themselves and their best friends.AlertMe
A day of self-care for women
-
Health department warns of measles exposure in Denver area
-
California, New York City move to provide health care coverage to some undocumented residents
-
Denver police officer wounded in Sunday shooting released from hospital
-
Awards given for Denver Health paramedics’ life-saving work
-
Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
-
-
Secret Santas: Charity buys and erases past-due medical debt
-
California officer fatally shot after responding to accident
-
Au pairs win $65.5 million deal in Denver suit
-
More than half of inmates in Denver County Jail have signs of mental health issues
-
Colorado moves left as Democrats sweep to victories
-
-
Restaurant Report Card: Food poisoning risks found at “F” restaurant
-
Stem Cells Turning Back Time – Aria Integrative Health
-
Second Denver officer wounded in shooting released from hospital