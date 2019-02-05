‘This is the world I want for her:’ Father thanks stranger for heartwarming encounter with 16-month-old in airport

LAS VEGAS — The kindness of an Oklahoma man at the airport in Las Vegas is going viral after a photo showed him and a little girl sharing a kind moment together.

Kevin Armentrout was traveling from Las Vegas to San Diego with his wife and 16-month-old daughter when they met a man at an airport gate.

In the Facebook post that has been shared more than 73,000 times, Armentrout said that his daughter was “being her usual inquisitive self wanting to meet and say ‘hi’ to everyone she could” when she walked up to a man to say hi and he asked if she wanted to sit with him.

“He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks,” Armentrout wrote. “This wasn’t a short little exchange, this was 45 minutes.”

“Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends,” he said. “This is the world I want for her.”

He continued by saying, “In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this… not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN.”

Since the post went viral, Armentrout tells ABC News that he spoke to the man who he identified as Joseph Pat Wright.

“He’s a man filled with love and compassion,” Armentrout said.