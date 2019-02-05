Snow continues in the mountains; moves into Denver on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will move into Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins midday on Wednesday with a primary impact for the afternoon drive. Because of the snow and the impact, we've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

The snow has already arrived in the mountains where it will continue through Thursday morning with heavy snow accumulations. There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect.

But on Tuesday we're starting with fog and then sunshine with highs around 52 across the Front Range.

On Wednesday, highs reach 35 early then fall into the teens by the afternoon drive.

We're expecting about 1-3 inches of snow accumulation across the Front Range for the afternoon rush hour. Snow will taper-off Thursday morning.

Temps fall to near zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Below zero temps likely in the mountain towns.

The sun returns and it will be drier for the weekend with highs in the 40s.

