Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow, cold temperatures move in Wednesday afternoon

DENVER -- It was another beautiful weather day on Tuesday along the Front Range with seasonal temperatures, sunny skies and dry conditions.

Big changes will move in Wednesday and it will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Wednesday morning will be cold and dry with snowfall moving in by early afternoon.

It will be snowing across the Front Range and in the mountains for the Wednesday evening commute before snowfall comes to an end very late Wednesday night.

We will be near freezing for the morning commute on Wednesday, but temperatures will drop through the day, increasing the chances of slick roads for the evening drive.

Denver's afternoon temperatures will likely be in the teens. Along with cold temperatures, winds will be gusty, reducing visibility in spots and making it feel even colder.

Plan on it taking a little more time than normal to travel Wednesday evening.

Totals will be between 1-3 inches for most of metro Denver, however, higher amounts up to 6 inches in isolated spots can't be ruled out.

It will all depend on who gets under the bands of heavier snowfall.

The mountains will pick up some decent totals with this storm and are under a winter storm warning until 5 a.m. Thursday. Four to 10 inches of snow are expected with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Drier weather moves in on Thursday, but temperatures will stay cold with morning lows near zero and afternoon highs in the 20s.

High temperatures will be back into the 40s for the weekend with dry weather staying for the start of next week.

