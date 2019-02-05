× Large rock slide closes I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions because of a large rock slide on Tuesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT first tweeted about the closure around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The road is closed between exit 116 River Drive and exit 133 Colorado River Road.

Glenwood Canyon is CLOSED in both directions due to large rockslide. Crews will be evaluating safety at daylight. Expect extended closure. Alt Route is HWY 131 (Wolcott) to HWY 40 (Steamboat) to HWY 13 (RIFLE). DO NOT USE Cottonwood Pass! pic.twitter.com/Pg7iG9Lb6i — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 5, 2019

Here are the alternate routes from CDOT. The detours will add over three hours to travel time.

Front Range motorists heading westbound

US 40 north (Steamboat Springs) west on US 40 (Craig) south to CO 13 (Rifle)

Summit County/westbound motorists

CO 9 (Silverthorne) to US 40 (Steamboat Springs) west on US 40 (Craig) south to CO 13 (Rifle)

Eagle County/westbound motorists

The north alternate route for westbound motorists is north on CO 131 at Wolcott to Steamboat Springs, west on US 40 to Craig, then south on CO 13 to Rifle and back to I-70. This is a 203-mile alternate route that will take about three hours and 50 minutes to travel. This detour adds 146 miles and about three hours to a regular trip from Wolcott to Rifle on I-70, which is 67 miles or about 45 minutes.

The south alternate route uses US 50. Access to US 50 is available via Grand Junction for eastbound drivers and for westbound drivers by way of US 24/285 through the Salida area from the Front Range.

The Colorado State Patrol warns drivers to not take Cottonwood Pass.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

