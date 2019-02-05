No agreement as talks continue between DPS, teachers’ union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Members of the teachers’ union left the governor’s office Tuesday afternoon after a meeting that divided DPS and the teachers' union into two separate rooms.

Gov. Polis was able to bring both sides to his office to continue talks.

Insiders describing the overall situation surrounding the negotiations as tense.

Neither side is talking about what was said in the meetings but the State says talks continue, so an agreement has not yet been made.

We’re told the State Department of Labor and Employment could release an update on any progress Wednesday.