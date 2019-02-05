Massive rock slide causes major traffic delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. -- A massive rock slide came tumbling down on I-70 just east of Glenwood Springs causing major delays for motorists and 18 wheelers.

At one in the morning on a deserted I 70, it came down. Hundreds of cubic yards of rocks and boulders found their way to the westbound lanes of I 70 in Glenwood Canyon, ”we have two rock craters that have occurred and they are showing some of the what we call post tension strands on the deck but our engineers have been out and they look intact.” Explained Tracy Truelove, spokesperson for Colorado Department of Transportation.

Water, freezing and expanding and erosion are typical causes for rockslides. Last week, there was a 3.1 magnitude earthquake 2 miles north from Glenwood Springs, “we get concerned because you don’t know, but geologists say that wasn’t really much of a shaking for us so I don’t know we can link that right now.“ Said Truelove.

CDOT repair crews today are focusing on the stability of the slope above the highway, they are using a method called scaling. Scaling is when they insert a heavy duty balloon in between rocks and inflate it, if the rocks are loose, they will come tumbling down. This process is dangerous and therefore is done very carefully and slowly.

As repairs continue into the evening, alternate routes are not only recommended but highly recommend.