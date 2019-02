Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- King Soopers will no longer be open 24 hours across Colorado. The new change went into effect over the weekend.

There were five stores across the Front Range that stayed open all night long:

3100 S. Sheridan in Denver

1155 E. 9th Ave. in Denver

12043 W. Alameda Pkwy in Lakewood

4600 Leetsdale Drive in Glendale

1015 S. Taft Hill Rd. in Fort Collins

The stores now close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m.

King Soopers says that the change is to better serve customers.