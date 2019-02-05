Eastbound I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon after rock slide

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened through Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday morning after the busy thoroughfare was closed for several hours because of a rock slide.

Westbound lanes remained closed at Dotsero at the eastern end of the canyon with no estimate for reopening, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The Colorado State Patrol said there will be intermittent closures of the eastbound lanes for safety mitigation throughout the day, leading to long delays.

The slide happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday, creating a debris field of about 200 to 350 yards. There were no injuries.

The interstate was closed between Glenwood Springs on the west end and Dotsero on the east end.

The slide happened on the elevated portion of the interstate, with westbound lanes on the upper level and eastbound lanes on the lower.

A GEO hazard team has been deployed and will be initiating repairs.

A detour remains in place for drivers heading to the Western Slope, but it will add nearly four hours of travel time.

Drivers can take U.S. 40 north through Steamboat Springs and Craig, then south on Highway 13 to Rifle. Highway 131 can be taken at Wolcott to Steamboat Springs.