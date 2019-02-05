× Colorado 4-H Team Headed to International Dairy Judging Tour

Denver –

Awna Hirsch, along with her team members (Megan Podtburg, and sisters Kyndall and Morgynne Tucker) participated in the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest last October in Madison, Wisconsin. The team took fourth place overall, which garnered them an invitation to the upcoming International Dairy Judging Tour this spring in Scotland and Ireland.

Awna, also won the High Individual Overall award and was the first person from Colorado to win this award in the contest’s 100-year history.

To participate in this unique event, the team needs public support! The trip is estimated to cost $30,000, and any support residents can provide would be greatly appreciated by the team and coaches. The Extension Office is in the process of making personal contacts with individuals, businesses, and organizations to solicit support. Discussions of hosting a fundraising dinner, silent auction, and other events are also in the works.

To donate, please send a check made payable to the Colorado Dairy Youth Foundation. The memo line should state International Dairy Judging Tour. Address checks as follows:

Keith Maxey

Weld County Extension

525 N 15th Ave.

Greeley, CO 80631

Awna and her team along with her cow stopped by our studio to show us what it takes to be a 4-H Judge.

For more information about the Weld County extension office, visit www.weldgov.com/departments/csu_extension.