Castle Rock man among 4 veterans who raced 3,000 miles across Atlantic Ocean

A Colorado man is part of Fight Oar Die, the first-ever all-American, military veteran, ocean rowing team to race across the Atlantic Ocean.

The team’s goal is to raise money and awareness for veterans, service members and their families.

Bryant Knight from Castle Rock is one of the team members. Knight was a major in the US Army Special Forces.

The journey was part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

The four American military veterans embarked on the 3,000 nautical mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean in early December. After 54 days at sea, 100 percent self-sustained, the team arrived in Antigua on Feb. 4.

“This is a true testament of what it takes to work as a team and that’s what we set out to do at the beginning,” Knight said after docking. “We challenge all American veterans to do something with their lives, stop taking their lives and start living them.”

“Rowing together. Fighting for a change” is their motto.

For more information on their journey and to donate to their cause, visit USVetRow.org.

