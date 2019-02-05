Bodies of 2 men reported missing after snowcat fell through ice found

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Two men reported missing after falling through the ice while driving a snowcat across a frozen lake in western Colorado have been found dead, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said.

A search began Monday after the sheriff’s office was notified of overdue parties who were staying at the Grand Mesa Lodge.

About 3:30 p.m., search and rescue teams from Delta and Summit counties were deployed to a location on Island Lake where it was obvious the snowcat had fallen through the ice.

The Summit County Search and Rescue team used a remote operated vehicle to go under the ice and take video and still pictures to confirm the location of the snowcat.

The snowcat and the bodies of the two men were found in about 65 feet of water.

The remote operated vehicle was able to retrieve the bodies and bring them to the surface.

The bodies were taken to the Delta County Coroner’s Office where a positive identification will be made.