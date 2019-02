Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Andy Peterson, it’s pretty simple, the attack re-focused his life on God.

It was 1998, Peterson hiking in Roxborough State Park.

As he was hiking back down, he spotted, then was eventually attacked by a mountain lion.

Training, the use of a pocketknife and simply trying to gouge out the eye of the animal are what saved his life.

After 20 years, now, he tells his story of survival as Founder of Lion King Ministries.