LOMA, Colo. — A 10-month-old boy drowned in a puddle on the Western Slope on Sunday, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office said.

Toya Sharp was found in the puddle in Loma, a small unincorporated town about 20 miles northwest of Grand Junction, and flown to a hospital where he died.

The coroner’s office said it is completing more tests but said the cause of death appears to be an accidental drowning.