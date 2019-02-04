× ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John dies at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played played Neil Winters on the daytime soap opera “The Young & the Restless,” has died, according to his attorney Mark Geragos.

He was 52.

According to TMZ, one of his friends went to his home in the San Fernando Valley and found his body. Police and paramedics were alerted and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no signs of foul play, according to TMZ.

St. John has played Neil Winters on the daytime soap opera since 1991 and has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards.