What to do if you encounter a mountain lion

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Parks & Wildlife had to euthanize five mountain lions on the Western Slope after they killed a dog, attacked some pets and posed a threat to humans.

The mountain lions caused problems in west Glenwood Springs.

“There was one gentleman in our subdivision who had his dog attacked and he almost had to go kick the cat off of it because it wouldn’t let go of it,” explained Michael Lipscomb, who captured the cats on his home surveillance camera.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife said it had no other option but to euthanize the mountain lions.

“These lions were exhibiting poor behavior where we were getting a lot of calls [and] complaints,” said Perry Will with Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

Will said it got to the point where relocating the cats wasn’t an option.

“It’s disappointing because we really do live in their territory. But I understand what Parks & Wildlife is saying that they can’t put them anywhere else because they’ll just cause a problem somewhere else,” Lipscomb said.

If you live in an area with mountain lions, Colorado Parks & Wildlife offers this advice: