What to do if you encounter a mountain lion

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Colorado Parks & Wildlife had to euthanize five mountain lions on the Western Slope after they killed a dog, attacked some pets and posed a threat to humans.
The mountain lions caused problems in west Glenwood Springs.
“There was one gentleman in our subdivision who had his dog attacked and he almost had to go kick the cat off of it because it wouldn’t let go of it,” explained Michael Lipscomb, who captured the cats on his home surveillance camera.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife said it had no other option but to euthanize the mountain lions.
“These lions were exhibiting poor behavior where we were getting a lot of calls [and] complaints,” said Perry Will with Colorado Parks & Wildlife.
Will said it got to the point where relocating the cats wasn’t an option.
“It’s disappointing because we really do live in their territory. But I understand what Parks & Wildlife is saying that they can’t put them anywhere else because they’ll just cause a problem somewhere else,” Lipscomb said.
If you live in an area with mountain lions, Colorado Parks & Wildlife offers this advice:
- Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.
- Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.
- Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.
- Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions, especially around children's play areas. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.
- Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don't feed any wildlife!
- Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don't feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.
- Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.
- Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.