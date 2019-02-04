× Summer Camps 2019

Denver – It might seem crazy, but it’s time to start planning for summer camp. If you want to get your kiddos in those popular summer camps, you really have to act quickly because they do fill up fast and they’re not cheap either.

With so many different camps out there, how do you make sure you’re getting your money’s worth and whether or not you child will enjoy their summer adventure.

We invited Megan Forgey from Colorado Parent Magazine to tell us the does and don’ts when it come so picking the right camp for your little ones.