Several weapons stolen from Frederick gun shop

FREDERICK, Colo. — Several weapons were stolen in a smash-and-grab from a gun shop late Saturday night, the Frederick Police Department said.

Officers responded to an alarm at Snoopy’s Guns at 334 Fifth Street.

Police said the front window of American Family Insurance next door to the gun shop was broken out. Access was gained to the gun store by the burglars through the insurance business.

Police did not disclose how the suspects got into the gun shop.

Several handguns and long guns were taken. A full inventory regarding the number and value is still being undertaken.

Police did not release any pictures or video, and did not release any suspect information.