Reward offered for elk poaching incidents in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered in connection to two elk poaching incidents in Rocky Mountain National Park last year.

On Sept. 12, rangers discovered a large bull elk had been shot along Trail Ridge Road near Milner Pass. The shooting happened on the night of Sept. 11 or early on the morning of Sept. 12.

The bull’s head was severed and the carcass remained.

On the morning of Sept. 22, park visitors reported a dead bull elk next to Trail Ridge Road near the Ute Crossing Trail south of the Forest Canyon overlook.

The elk was shot during the night of Sept. 21 or early on the morning of Sept. 22, park rangers determined.

To be eligible for the reward, the information must be relevant and lead to an arrest or criminal conviction, park officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau at 888-653-0009, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement at 720-981-2777 or Operation Game Thief at 800-332-4155.