Peyton Manning, Von Miller among 40+ NFL legends featured in league Super Bowl commercial

ATLANTA — The Broncos may not have been in the Super Bowl, but we still got to see Peyton Manning throw a pass during the Super Bowl LIII broadcast on Sunday night.

The former Broncos quarterback along with Broncos linebacker Von Miller appeared in a two minute commercial that promoted the NFL’s upcoming 100th season.

The commercial was set in a conference room as commissioner Roger Goodell gave a speech with a giant layer cake and the players of past and present dressed in tuxedos.

But things go wrong in a hurry when the golden football falls from the cake.

Manning is seen throwing a pass before saying “that hurt,” reminding Broncos Country that he is still very much retired. Meanwhile Miller delivers a hit that sends a player flying into a cake, ultimately knocking it down.

Colorado-native and Valor Christian High School star Christian McCaffrey also appeared in the ad. McCaffrey is currently a running back for the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED: Watch all the Super Bowl commercials here and vote for your favorite