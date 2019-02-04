Another warm day on tap but chance of snow in the mountains, Front Range later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The warm temps continue on Monday with a high of 55 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. We'll see sunshine and some high cloudiness, but it will be breezy on the west side of town.

The mountains can expect lingering snow showers and wind with highs in the 20s and 30s.

The second storm hits the mountains Tuesday and continues Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. 1-2 feet of accumulation in the Southern Mountains is expected with 6-14 inches across other mountain zones.

We could see 1-3 inches of snow accumulation across the Front Range between Wednesday midday and Thursday morning.

That includes the Wednesday evening rush hour and Thursday morning rush hour in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Highs in the 20s with lows near zero.

The weekend looks dry and we begin to dry out again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

