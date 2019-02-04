× Motorcycle officer who survived being shot in face last year killed in collision during funeral procession

BATON ROUGE, La.– Police say an officer in Louisiana killed as he escorted a funeral procession on his motorcycle survived being shot in the face less than a year before.

Authorities say 31-year-old Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty died Friday after a pickup truck crashed into his motorcycle while he was escorting a funeral procession, police said.

The department says Totty was a four-year veteran of the force. He was a new dad to a baby girl and was planning his wedding, Fox News reported.

Totty returned to work several months ago after being shot in February 2018. Police say a mentally ill man fired several shots in Baton Rouge on Feb. 11 before firing into Totty’s cruiser.

He was hit in the face by the bullet, shrapnel and glass.

Retired Capt. Don Kelly told The Advocate of Baton Rouge that Totty lost sight in one eye for several months but fought hard to recover. When he returned, he asked to follow his dream and become a motorcycle officer.

The crash remains under investigation.