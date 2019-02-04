Mild start to week before snow and cold temperatures move in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was another mild day on the Front Range on Monday with temperatures in the mid-50s, about 10 to 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

Mild temperatures will stay on Tuesday before big changes move in Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday's high temperature will be about 52 degrees in Denver. Skies will be partly cloudy with breezy winds and dry conditions in the lower elevations.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers on Tuesday with several inches of fresh powder stacking up by Wednesday.

Denver will see a chance for snowfall starting Wednesday afternoon and ending early Thursday morning.

At this time, it doesn't appear to be a big storm for the Front Range with 0-2 inches of accumulation predicted for metro Denver.

The mountains are expected to see bigger impacts and totals from the storm.

One of the biggest impacts of the storm will be the cold temperatures it brings.

High temperatures will drop to the 30s on Wednesday and the 20s on Thursday in Denver. Thursday's morning low will be close to zero degrees.

Drier and warmer weather moves in on Friday and lasts through the weekend.

