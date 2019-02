Man missing since December found dead in southwest Colorado

CORTEZ, Colo. — Authorities say a man who was reported missing in December has been found dead in southwest Colorado.

The Cortez Journal reports 49-year-old Arnold Dean House’s body was found near Towaoc on Thursday afternoon.

Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers has not determined a cause of death, but he says exposure likely played a role.

House, who was reported missing Christmas Eve, was a day laborer who was often seen walking or hitchhiking between Towaoc and Cortez. John Trocheck, Ute Mountain Ute’s public safety director, says search teams and family members had been looking for House for weeks.