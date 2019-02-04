Mountain lion attacks runner in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is actively investigating a reported mountain lion attack on a trail runner at Horsetooth Mountain Park on Monday afternoon.

The victim survived the attack and is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

We have confirmed that the cat from today's incident was a juvenile mountain lion. Our officers are with Larimer County investigating the scene of the attack. We will share more details are we get them from the field. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 5, 2019

The man was trail running on West Ridge Trail on Horsetooth Mountain Park property when he was attacked from behind by the large cat.

The cat bit his face and wrist; the victim suffered facial lacerations, wrist injuries and scratches and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.

Fortunately, he was able to fight off the cat and hike himself out to safety. Officials have not said if the cat was captured.