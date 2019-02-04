× Idaho nurse associated with Kelsey Berreth’s fiance to appear in court on Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho nurse is expected to appear in a Colorado courtroom this week in connection to disappearance and suspected death of Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, FOX31 has learned.

Krystal Lee, 32, is expected will appear in Teller County court on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. She is a nurse from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho who was allegedly an acquaintance of Patrick Frazee, Berreth’s fiance.

It is not clear why Lee will appear in court. Authorities started investigating her after Berreth’s disappearance. Berreth’s last cellphone signal was traced to a tower about 35 miles south of Twin Falls three days after Thanksgiving.

Frazee, 32, is accused of killing Berreth and has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The solicitation chargers suggest to investigators that Frazee conspired with at least one other person to kill Berreth.