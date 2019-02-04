Front page of New Orleans Times-Picayune hilariously trolls Super Bowl LIII

NEW ORLEANS — No, New Orleans is still not over being left out of Super Bowl LIII.

The Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20 aided in part an obvious pass-interference penalty that was not called.

The Saints had to settle for a field goal before the Rams tied the game, then won in overtime to reach Super Bowl LIII.

On Sunday, the Rams lost to the New England Patriots, 13-3, in a dull Super Bowl that drew the lowest rankings for the game in a decade.

Two weeks after its loss, New Orleans is still not over it.

And on Monday, the hometown Times-Picayune went with a nearly blank front page that read: “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?”

On the bottom of the page, two stories were teased, including a recap of the game that was labeled “Super Boring.”

Much of New Orleans spent Sunday partying at a Boycott Bowl. And ratings for the Super Bowl in the city were the lowest ever recorded.