Families gather at State Capitol for ‘Missing Persons Day’

DENVER -- Dozens of families will gather at the State Capitol on Monday for Missing Persons Day in Colorado to commemorate their missing loved ones publicly and raise awareness about the need to support legislation that helps solve these cases.

Kelsie Schelling's mother, Laura Saxton, organized the event. Schelling went missing in February 2013 after police said she told her boyfriend she was pregnant and drove from Denver to Pueblo to meet with him. Her family is offering $100,000 in the month of February to anyone with information that leads to her remains.

Monday marks the fourth year in a row families gather together for 'Missing Persons Day' in Colorado. Saxton said it's a chance for families to honor their loved ones in a public way. It's also a chance for families to support one another.

"I believe it helps all of us to feel "normal" being in the company of people going through the same thing. I think on a daily basis, since we lost our family member, it is hard to feel like we fit in society any longer," said Saxton.

The group will meet with lawmakers inside a Senate Committee Room at 9 a.m. before transitioning to the steps of the State Capitol at 11 a.m.

"For most, it is the only day of the year that any public attention is given," said Saxton. "It is also a way to bring awareness to our legislators so hopefully they would be supportive of any legislation that might come along that could assist with missing persons cases."