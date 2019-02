× Denver International Airport was the fifth busiest in US last year, FAA data shows

DENVER — Denver International Airport was among the top five busiest airports in the U.S. last year, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration released on Monday.

The data showed that Denver had 603,403 total departures and arrivals in 2018, which is up from the 582,486 departures and arrivals the airport had in 2017.

O’Hare International Airport in Chicago was the busiest airport in the U.S. last year, surpassing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the first time in four years.

The FAA data showed that O’Hare had more than 903,000 arrivals and departures during 2018. Atlanta’s airport was second, with more than 895,000 arrivals and departures.

Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Denver round out the top five.

O’Hare last held the top spot in 2014.

Last year, O’Hare operations increased 4.2 percent, compared with a 1.8 percent increase in Atlanta. United Airlines is the largest carrier at O’Hare and has been adding more flights from its hub at the Chicago airport to smaller cities throughout the Midwest.