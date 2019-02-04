Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every girl should have the chance to wear a crown and walk on stage with confidence and that is why Colorado Miss Amazing was created. It provides amazing opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to learn skills, gain confidence and build a sisterhood. The 2019 Colorado Miss Amazing happens Saturday March 30th with a talent showcase at 2pm and the final show at 6pm. It is at the Pace Center in Parker. Go to Co.MissAmazing.org for more information and to enter.