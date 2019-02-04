Every girl should have the chance to wear a crown and walk on stage with confidence and that is why Colorado Miss Amazing was created. It provides amazing opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to learn skills, gain confidence and build a sisterhood. The 2019 Colorado Miss Amazing happens Saturday March 30th with a talent showcase at 2pm and the final show at 6pm. It is at the Pace Center in Parker. Go to Co.MissAmazing.org for more information and to enter.AlertMe
Colorado Miss Amazing
-
Lose inches on your lunch break
-
Attend CoolSculpting Event : MD Body and Med Spa
-
Attend CoolSculpting Event : MD Body and Med Spa
-
Ole Miss hires former CU coach Mike MacIntyre as new defensive coordinator
-
Girls can now join Boy Scouts, renamed ‘Scouts BSA’
-
-
A new bathroom in one day
-
Make Antarctica your next vacation
-
GainsWave is Game Changer for Men’s Performance
-
Susan G. Komen Colorado’s Snowshoe for the Cure – 3/2
-
National Western Stock Show – Fashion
-
-
5 amazing stats from Phillip Lindsay’s historic rookie season
-
Phillip Lindsay nominated for NFL Rookie of the Year
-
The new Viagra