× Celery Juicing Craze

Denver – With every new year, comes a new health trend. One of the latest trend is making it’s way across social media and among celebrities, it’s celery juice! Studies show celery may help to fight against cancer and liver disease as well as reduce inflammation and boost cardiovascular health.

Paul from the Juicing Tree stopped by our studio to show us how it’s done.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Juicing Tree

Park Hill

720-509-9055

1504 Ivanhoe Street

Denver, CO

http://www.juicingtree.com